Transit travel bubble at Suvarnabhumi airport

BANGKOK, 5 March 2021: Transit passengers can now connect with flights serving Suvarnabhumi airport in an isolated bubble, according to the latest notification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Conditions for Aircraft Permission to Enter Thailand (No 5), for aircraft operating the international flight with transit/transfer passengers, came into force 1 March 2021.

CAAT’s basic guidelines

International flights with transit/transfer passengers are permitted only at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Each passenger shall possess the complete set of the relevant documents, which are:

Fit to fly health certificate

Medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating a negative Covid-19 result (RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before travelling)

Travel health insurance with cover of at least USD100,000.

The airline must verify all the documents before giving the passenger the boarding pass for the onward flight.



Transit passenger cannot go outside of the specified area (Concourse E) and must transfer to their aircraft on a “Sealed Route” to selected sanitised and isolated gates.

Physical distancing is required of all transit passengers, including wearing a mask, and dedicated snack services are in place at the terminal holding lounges assigned to a flight’s transit passengers.

The passenger is quarantined from other passengers throughout the transfer from the inbound flight to the connecting flight serving a third destination.

Personnel working in the waiting areas for transit/transfer operations wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

There are no Covid-19 screening or laboratory service at the transit and transfer area in the airport.

(Source: CAAT)