Traveloka adds IHG content

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2021: IHG Hotels & Resorts officially launched on Thursday its direct connect partnership with Southeast Asia’s travel booking platform, Traveloka.

Over 10 hotels within Southeast Asia and Korea joined the Traveloka pilot programme last month and will continue to roll out to participating hotels globally in 2021.

Within Indonesia, Traveloka conducted a live stream sale event that recruited hotels to offer packages and to boost domestic bookings.

In Singapore, it is one of the five booking partners appointed for the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers programme. Traveloka had also launched a series of initiatives to promote safe and flexible bookings, such as Traveloka Clean Accommodation and flexible bookings features such as Buy Now Stay Later, Online Check-In, Pay Upon Check-In and Easy Reschedule.

IHG currently has 24 hotels in Indonesia with a pipeline of 16 hotels to open within the next three to five years. Six of IHG’s brands are represented in the current portfolio, with another two new brands,

Kimpton and Regent, to enter the market later. Upcoming openings during this year include Kimpton Naranta Bali, Holiday Inn Bali Sanur and Holiday Inn Bali Canggu.