THAI and THAI Smile trial IATA Travel Pass

BANGKOK, 16 March 2021: Thai Airways International and THAI Smile have signed agreements to participate in a trial of the IATA Travel Pass.

According to THAI’s acting president Chansin Treenuchagron and THAI Smile’s CEO Charita Leelayudh the two airlines will pilot the introduction of the Travel Pass scheme in Thailand.

At the signing ceremony, the two executives were joined by Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, THAI Chairman and Rehabilitation, Louis Moser, Area Manager, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, IATA and members of the management team of THAI, THAI Smile.

IATA Travel Pass consists of a mobile application that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccines.

This will be an essential verification to confirm both testing and vaccination proof as a condition of international travel during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. The IATA Travel Pass will be more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements. This will be important given the potentially enormous scale of testing or vaccine verifications that will need to be securely managed.

The trials of IATA Travel Pass by THAI and THAI Smile should increase passenger confidence to travel, enabling a quick recovery for global aviation and the tourism industry around the world.