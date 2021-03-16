Royal Park opens family hotel in Kyoto

TOKYO, 16 March 2021: Royal Park Hotels and Resorts opened its third hotel in Kyoto at the weekend.

The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji is located close to Kyoto’s new “Umekoji-Kyotonishi” station on the JR Sagano line that ensures the Umekoji Park district s well connected with public transport in and around Kyoto.

It’s the group’s third opening in Kyoto and designed mainly for families and groups of friends travelling together by being family-friendly.

The six-floor property with 246 rooms is only a short walk from Nishi Honganji temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Higashi Honganji, and Toji, a five-story pagoda and one of the symbols of Kyoto.