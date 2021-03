TG schedules special flights

BANGKOK, 16 March 2021: Thai Airways International will operate 13 special flights during March 2021, the airline’s executive vice president, Commercial, Nond Kalinta reported at the weekend.

Asian Route

Roundtrip Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita) three flights per week departing from Bangkok every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday; returning from Tokyo (Narita) every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Roundtrip Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda), departing from Bangkok on 30 March 2021.

Roundtrip Bangkok – Osaka, one flight per week, from Bangkok every Saturday.

Roundtrip Bangkok – Seoul, one flight per week, from Bangkok every Sunday and Wednesday until 31 March 2021.

Roundtrip Bangkok – Taipei, one flight per week, from Bangkok every Friday.

Roundtrip Bangkok – Manila 23 March 2021.

Roundtrip Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 31 March 2021.

European Routes