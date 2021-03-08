SINGAPORE 8 March 2021: Princess Cruises has announced three new itineraries are to be added to Regal Princess’ 2021 ex-UK season.

Regal Princess is due to be homeported in Southampton later this year. The new itineraries are:

A 12-night Canary Islands cruise, calling at Vigo, Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon. Departs 18 September 2021.

A seven-night Spain & France cruise, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, La Coruna, Guernsey (St. Peter Port). Departs 30 September 2021.

A five-night Belgium & Netherlands Sampler cruise, calling at Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Rotterdam, Guernsey (St. Peter Port). Departs 7 October 2021.

A 25-night Canada and New England cruise will sail roundtrip from Southampton in 2022 on Sky Princess. The itinerary includes an overnight stay in New York City, and guests can visit other popular ports-of-call such as Boston, Rhode Island and Maine in the US, plus Corner Brook, Prince Edward Island, Bay of Fundy, Halifax and Newfoundland in Canada. The cruise departs on 24 September 2022.

Extension of pause of UK-based cruises

As Princess Cruises continues to review and assess its operations following the recent UK Government announcement on the roadmap to ease lockdown and related international travel restrictions, the company is extending the pause of its UK-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through 25 September 2021 on Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages, and we appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from our loyal guests and travel advisors,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz. “As we prepare our ships for a return to service, we remain in close contact with the UK Government to monitor the latest travel guidance for international guests.”

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum USD25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 that was paid in full. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

Visit: www.princess.com