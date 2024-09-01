AirAsia’s Free Seat sale is back

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 September 2024: Travellers have to be on their toes to grab AirAsia’s latest fare bargains by the closing date of 8 September after the airline’s signature FREE* Seat campaign on 10 million seats got underway at the weekend.

The fare deals cover flights to 130 destinations in Asia, Australia and beyond. AirAsia’s Big Sale offers fares for adventurers seeking travel options beyond Asia, starting at MYR339 all-in** one way.

AirAsia Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll said: “This campaign has been launched when tourism in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region shows remarkable recovery and growth. “We see a growing trend of travellers opting for more extended vacations, with an average increase of two days per trip, and prioritising experiences over purchases.

All flights on sale are available for booking on AirAsia MOVE (formerly Airasia Superapp) and airasia.com until 8 September 2024 for the travel period from 17 February 2025 to 31 January 2026.

The BIG Sale travel period is from 17 February 2025 to 28 December 2025. AirAsia guests can also purchase check-in baggage at special fares from MYR19 (FREE* Seats) and MYR61 (Big Sale) and are encouraged to pre-book seats, inflight Santan meals, and travel insurance to save up to 80%.

*The FREE Seat applies only to the base fare, excluding airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees.

The all-in fare starts at MYR39 one-way (Domestic) and MYR75 one-way (ASEAN), including airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees.

**All-in one-way fares inclusive of airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply. Other terms and conditions apply.

***Valid for promotional fares from selected routes during initial flight bookings, subject to availability. Other terms and conditions apply.