DUBAI, UAE, 19 September 2024: Emirates and the Museum of the Future will host the first Aviation Future Week, which will take place from 15 to 17 October 2024 in Dubai.

UAE ministers, senior government officials, and industry leaders from across the aviation and aerospace, airfreight, Maintenance, Overhaul, and repair (MRO), and logistics ecosystems will converge in Dubai for the inaugural event. The event presents a platform for unparalleled insights and discussion opportunities around the passenger journey, future traffic demand, airfreight and logistics, and the latest developments in AI and XR.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, said: “It is fitting that Dubai is setting the stage for visionary global leaders and decision-makers in aviation and aerospace to gather for key discussions and powerful collaborations to help redefine what the future could look like for the industry at Aviation Future Week. Dubai’s strategic commitment to leveraging technology and innovation and embracing the digital revolution is fertile ground to pioneer new approaches, push the boundaries of what is possible for more efficient and sustainable operations, and reshape the passenger journey and experience as the industry forges ahead.”

Aviation Future Week will include keynotes, panels, and workshops over three days. The first day includes a packed programme led by speakers and industry experts who will address air travel demand and airport infrastructure and discuss how airports, airlines, aerospace manufacturers, and other stakeholders can use technology to deliver an enhanced passenger experience.

The second day will be dedicated to developments within airfreight and logistics, while the second half of the day’s session will focus on MRO development within the region. The third and final day will navigate the boundary-breaking potential of Web3, AI and XR-infused solutions to drive workflow efficiencies and service delivery. Sessions will also tackle strategies required to rethink existing processes through AI and the collaboration necessary to upskill the aviation workforce today to embrace, adopt and leverage these technologies.

In addition to the main programme track, Aviation Future Week will also feature a rich exhibition platform showcasing the latest in aviation technologies. Visitors can learn about new products and concepts and network with industry representatives. Emirates and the Museum of The Future will spearhead a series of interactive workshops, supported by Emirates CX teams, dnata, Emirates SkyCargo, Flight Operations, Emirates and dnata environment teams, Boeing, and the Emirates Group Youth Council.

