Trip.com launches 100 Ways to Travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 August 2024: Trip.com unveiled its first-ever global campaign at the weekend. It invites travellers to share their travel moments using specific hashtags and offers prizes valued at USD5,000 in Trip Coin travel credits.

The campaign “100 Ways of Travel” introduces creative hashtag challenges in which participants are encouraged to share their travel moments across 100 different scenarios, destinations, and themes.

For instance, themes such as beautiful beaches or seaside holidays under #Seascapes, #SummerResorts or even specific ones such as Disneyland, which will allow travellers to showcase the diverse experiences

Why join the journey?

Global Traveller Award: The prestigious Global Traveller Award is at the heart of the campaign. The top 100 participants will be celebrated for their contributions, with the ultimate winner receiving 500,000 Trip Coins (worth USD 5,000)[1]. Other perks include business collaboration opportunities such as hotel partnerships, tours and tourism boards.

Monthly rewards

Participants who are monthly top performers in terms of posting on Trip Moments can earn up to 48,000 Trip Coins (worth USD 480) monthly, exclusive Trip.com travel badges, and additional prizes during the campaign period of August to November. This ensures that everyone, from seasoned travellers to newcomers, has a chance to win.

Join the community

Track your progress and see how you rank against other travellers in real-time. Rankings, reflected on a leaderboard, are based on the number of qualified posts and engagement metrics such as likes, comments, and saves.

How to participate

Getting involved is easy. Post your travel moments using the campaign’s specific hashtags. Utilise the newly introduced itinerary templates and limited-edition campaign stickers to create and share detailed travel plans, making joining the challenge and inspiring others with your adventures even easier.

Key campaign dates

Launched: 8 August 2024, GMT 8

Campaign duration: 100 days (8 August to 16 November 2024)

Winner announcements: Monthly winners will be announced on 1 September and 1 October, with the final winners on 30 November 2024.

Download Trip.com ( http://trip.com/ ) APP and search “100 Ways of Travel” for full campaign details.