Booking.com highlights family travel trends

SINGAPORE, 17 September 2024: Tokyo, Gold Coast and Singapore remain top picks, while exciting new spots like Urayasu and Ayodhya are emerging as must-visits for intergenerational travel according to the latest Booking.com research.

However, increased health and safety concerns (30%), conflicting interests (30%) and varying dietary needs (28%) add layers of complexity to the travel experience.

Booking.com unveiled its Gen.Voyage research on intergenerational travel in Asia Pacific (APAC) on Monday, showcasing insights garnered from over 8,000 travellers across 11 markets and territories in the region.

The research, the first of its kind in APAC, examines the prevalence of intergenerational travel where grandparents, parents, children and other extended family members travel together for leisure.

A new chapter in family travel

In APAC, multigenerational households are 43% more common than the global average. This cultural emphasis on extended family living influences how families approach travel, with shared family values and close-knit relationships shaping their vacation choices. Booking.com conducted this research to understand better how family dynamics across generations could influence travel behaviour and decision-making, offering fresh insights into a travel approach that is particularly relevant in this region.

Intergenerational travel brings families closer together, with 47% of travellers highlighting the joy of bonding and creating lasting memories with loved ones. Meanwhile, 39% value reconnecting with family they don’t often meet. 27% enjoy learning from different generational perspectives, and 26% cherish watching their children learn from different familial role models.

This trend varies regionally: In New Zealand, travellers most focus on reconnecting with distant family members, while in India, the emphasis is on passing down traditions and cultural heritage. In Vietnam, families particularly appreciate the support with childcare and the chance for children to learn from role models beyond their parents.

Planning a trip that delights every generation

Planning a family vacation that satisfies everyone—from seasoned grandparents to energetic kids and even the occasionally moody cousin — is no small feat. Families often grapple with increased safety and health concerns (30%), clashing interests (30%), and the challenges of diverse dietary needs (28%). Balancing energy levels (27%) and navigating family dynamics (25%) can further complicate the travel experience.

The secret to a successful trip? Creating experiences that resonate across generations. Over 1 in 4 (27%) of families enjoy travelling for reunions or special occasions, seeing these moments as a chance to unite and celebrate milestones. Visiting relatives (21%) is another favoured choice, allowing families to deepen their bonds and experience local cultures. Food experiences (21%) and sightseeing (20%) are also popular vacation activities, providing opportunities to explore new cultures and cuisines as a family.

Each region has its own unique travel preferences. Thai travellers favour beach and coastal trips, embracing sun and sea; Taiwanese families are the biggest foodies, centring vacations around culinary experiences. Vietnamese families stand out for their interest in cruises and are more than twice as likely to plan one compared to the regional average. In contrast, Indian families show enthusiasm for major sporting events, concerts, and music festivals.

Millennials often take the lead in planning family trips, driving 48% of travel arrangements with their tech-savvy approach. Yet, it’s not a one-person show—Gen Zs are eager to chip in, with 47% co-planning and personalising itineraries. On the other hand, Baby Boomers tend to take a backseat, with only 23% actively involved in planning.

Regarding trip duration, most families find four to six days to be the sweet spot — long enough to relax and short enough to avoid travel fatigue. In booking their adventures, families show a surprising flair for spontaneity. Over half (51%) of travellers are open to last-minute getaways, booking their trips with less than a month’s notice. This spontaneous spirit even extends to vacations longer than six days, with 40% making a booking within a month.

Accommodation choices are as varied as the families themselves. Hotels remain the go-to for 49% of families, with resorts as the preferred option for 36%. A growing trend is emerging towards unique stays—around 25% of families are drawn to culturally immersive stays such as ryokans, hanoks, homesteads, treehouses, and longhouses, adding a touch of local flavour and adventure to their trips. Regardless of the type, practical considerations are paramount: affordability (41%), proximity to attractions (29%), and convenient on-site dining (27%) lead the decision-making process.

There are distinct accommodation preferences across the region too. In China, families are drawn to culturally immersive accommodations like traditional homesteads and heritage-rich architectural gems. On the other hand, Thai families gravitate toward seaside options, from luxurious villas to budget-friendly beach homes for their coastal escapes. In South Korea, families often prefer staying with friends or family for a personal touch or opting for guesthouses that offer an authentic glimpse into local customs and lifestyles.

Destinations capturing the hearts of families

Not surprisingly, safety (46%), affordability (39%), and accessibility for all age groups (30%) top the list of priorities when families choose their travel destinations. While environmental sustainability (13%) and cultural immersion (13%) are appreciated, they take a backseat to these core concerns.

42% of travellers prefer to travel to domestic destinations, benefiting from shorter travel distances and familiarity with local customs. Meanwhile, 39% crave the excitement of international travel and are eager for new experiences and cultural encounters.

Some destinations are emerging as clear favourites among families for their blend of cultural allure, diverse activities, and family-friendly amenities. Here’s a look at the top and trending destination choices for families in APAC, according to the Booking.com platform:

1 Top destinations for intergenerational travel are identified as the most popular locations in 2024 based on search volumes on Booking.com.

2 Trending destinations for intergenerational travel are determined by analysing year-on-year search volume changes between 2023 and 2024 on Booking.com to highlight emerging interests.

“Families in Asia Pacific are embracing intergenerational travel like never before, creating opportunities for richer connections and shared experiences across generations,” said Booking.com Managing Director of Asia Pacific Laura Houldsworth.

“Our new research highlights the unique ways families approach their vacations, from balancing diverse needs to exploring new destinations. This study provides valuable insights into how Booking.com and the travel industry overall can support families in Asia Pacific to make the most of their adventures across generations – and make it easier for everyone to experience the world.”

The study was created in collaboration with global consumer research platform GWI. For more details on the study and to explore the full report, visit here.