SAii Koh Samui goes adults only

BANGKOK 20 September 2024: SAii Resorts, the lifestyle brand from S Hotels and Resorts PCL, will rename SAii Koh Samui Choengmon to SAii Koh Samui Villas effective 1 December 2024.

SAii Koh Samui Villas on a secluded beach is a short commute from Chaweng Beach, the iconic Big Buddha Temple, and key transport hubs such as Samui International Airport and Bangrak Pier (leading to Koh Phangan).

The 52 SAii Koh Samui pool villa resort has been repositioned as an adults-only resort with the property’s SAii Spa the signature attraction.

Special rates are available for those who book early. Rates start from THB5,200++ / night, which includes breakfast for two people daily. SAii Resorts is the lifestyle brand of S Hotels and Resorts PCL, a global hospitality company owned by Singha Estate PCL.