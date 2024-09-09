Jazeera tempts early birds with a discount

SINGAPORE, 10 September 22024: Jazeera Airways believes early bird bookers should be rewarded — the earlier you book, the greater your savings.

In its latest promotion posted on the Kuwaiti airline’s Facebook page, if you book 91 to 120 days in advance, you get 30% off. The discount shrinks to 20% for bookings made 61 to 90 days upfront, and for bookings made 45 to 60 days in advance, the discount stands at 10%

To gain the discount, you must use promo code J9EARLY when booking before the sale ends on 14 September.

The airline flies to destinations in central and South Asia, as well as Africa, from its home base in Kuwait.

Flight Network

About Jazeera Airways

Established in April 2004, Jazeera Airways is the first non-government-owned airline in the Middle East and continues to be one of the few private airlines based there. The airline is listed on Boursa Kuwait and serves more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe, and Africa from its single hub in Kuwait. The airline operates a fleet of leased Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft with a single-class cabin. Jazeera Airways owns and operates its terminal at Kuwait International Airport – Terminal 5 (T5).