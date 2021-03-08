Maldives in ‘Top 5 Tropical Yachting Spots 2021’

MALE, The Maldives, 8 March 2021: The Maldives achieved a top-five spot in the “tropical yachting 2021 rankings published by the Superyacht Times.

Commenting on the achievement, Asia Pacific Superyachts head Mohamed Hameed said the decision to open during the pandemic had been a positive and beneficial impact attracting international vessels.

“We are seeing one of the busiest season of all for visiting yachts in the Maldives. The country’s entrance formalities and restrictions are very easy to comply with, and there has been a lot of demand and inquiries, especially when compared to other competitive markets and countries.”

Visitors to the Maldives are currently not required to quarantine, but they must fill out a health declaration form prior to entry. The decision to reopen with easier entry rules than any other luxury beach and marine holiday destination in Asia supported the Maldives travel industry helping it to stay in business.

Due to Covid-19, there are some restrictions when visiting islands where local communities reside. Entry is only allowed for those who have a confirmed booking on a designated island in order to minimize risks and cross exposure of Covid-19 among locals and tourists.

Top yachting destinations in the Maldives;

Baa Atoll

Visit one of the Maldives’ least touched islands; this spot is perfect for maintaining distance and privacy from others – making it an ideal pandemic-proof spot. Baa Atoll is known for its white powder sand beaches and lush vegetation.

Utheemu

The northernmost Maldivian islands offer signature beautiful beaches but also gives visitors the chance to engage with local culture and history. The island is the birthplace of Sultan Mohamed Thakurufaanu, who fought off Portuguese invaders in the 16th century.

Lhaviyani

One of the Maldives’ most famous scuba diving destinations, those who dare to dive will share the waters with an array of wildlife such as sharks, manta rays, and reef fish. There are a total of 54 islands in the Lhaviyani atoll, of which only five are inhabited: Naifaru, Hinnavaru, Kurendhoo and Olhuvelifushi.

(Source: Asia Pacific Superyachts)