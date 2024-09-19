BWH Hotels appoints regional team leader

SYDNEY, 20 September 2024: BWH Hotels named Harry Dong the new President and CEO of BWH Hotels China (Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), Mongolia, and Nepal earlier this week

Harry Dong, New President and CEO of BWH Hotels China.

Dong has been with BWH for over 16 years, previously managing procurement, quality analysis, and project development for property hotels in this region.

With 10 hotels in the region and a growing pipeline of properties, Dong will be responsible for the development strategy for new properties and supporting the already established hotels in his region. The BWH Hotels fast-growing portfolio includes 19 brands across the entire chain scale segment, all with development opportunities in China.

“I am excited for Harry to take the leadership role for BWH Hotels China. His experience and knowledge will be tremendously helpful as we continue to grow in this region. I look forward to supporting him as we work together to leverage the power of the BWH Hotels global distribution system, loyalty program, and quality assurance,” commented Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels and International Operations for BWH Hotels.

About BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies: WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels. The enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. To learn more visit: bestwestern.com