AirAsia operates dual hubs in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 20 September 2024: Thai AirAsia (FD) reaffirms it will continue to offer passengers flying domestic routes to and from Bangkok the option to travel via Bangkok’s two international gateway airports, Don Mueang (DMK) and Suvarnabhumi (BKK).

Previously the airline operated all of its flights from Don Mueang. To promote the BKK option passengers who opt to fly from Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Hat Yai can grab promotional fares from only THB990 one way. Promotion runs until 6 October 2024 for travel from 1 July to 30 September 2025 via the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com.

Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akraritpirom said: “AirAsia is a leader in the domestic flight market in Thailand with its extensive network and convenient services from both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports. Since September, the carrier has been operating four routes out of Suvarnabhumi Airport, flying to Chiang Mai (five daily), Phuket (three daily), Krabi (daily) and Hat Yai (daily) to meet strong and growing demand. The four routes we currently serve saw an average load factor of 95% in the first eight months of this year.”

Thai AirAsia currently operates 34 domestic routes, totalling 113 flights a day, from the four flight bases of Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports.

In another development, Thai AirAsia X (XJ) will begin flying direct to Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya and Shanghai from Don Mueang Airport starting 1 October.