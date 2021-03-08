KTC adds value at Centara

BANGKOK, 8 March 2021: Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (KTC), launches two promotions with hotels under Centara Hotels and Resorts exclusively for its credit cardmembers.

Promotion for Centara Privilege Club

KTC credit cardmembers gain a 20% discount at THB 6,400 (down from THB 8,000) when signing up for a Centara Privilege membership. They also earn special privileges at hotels under Centara, including up to 50% off food and beverage, 20% discount off rates on all room types, a free dining voucher for two persons and three free upgrade vouchers.

They can choose one of three options — a free one-night stay for two persons (not inclusive of breakfast), eight cash vouchers valued at THB500 Baht each and two dining vouchers for two persons.

Register online at https://centaraprivilegeclub.com/KTC.

For more information, contact 02 541 1234 ext. 4322 until the end of the offer on 31 August 2021.

“Dine with a Value” Promotion

Centara Grand at Central World offers cardmembers vouchers with a value upgrade of 35% for purchases of cash vouchers on www.centaradeals.com/ktc. They are used for payments of food and beverage through to 31 March.

Visit www.ktc.co.th.