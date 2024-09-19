British Airways resumes Tbilisi flights

SINGAPORE, 20 September 2024: British Airways will start direct flights to Georgian capital of Tbilisi from its London Heathrow hub initially offering four weekly during the summer timetable effective 30 March 2025.

Return flights start from UKP275, with two-night British Airways holiday packages from UKP369pp.

Located at the crossroads where Europe meets Asia, Georgia is known for its rich history, culture, traditional cuisine, and picturesque scenery. The country proudly claims to be the birthplace of wine, with an 8,000-year-old history of winemaking that remains a predominant part of its culture today.

Tbilisi is located on the banks of the Mtkvari River, surrounded by hills with the Caucasus Mountains to the north. The city attracts visitors looking to soak up the charm of the cobbled streets of its historic city centre, its unique blend of architecture, and diverse cuisine, which has been influenced by its history and surroundings. The canyons and caves near Kutaisi and multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites are within easy reach for avid explorers.

British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tbilisi back into our route network after our last scheduled service in 2013. We expect this to be a popular route with the leisure market, which has seen a strong comeback since 2019, as well as with those looking to enjoy direct flights to visit friends and family. We look forward to improving the connectivity between our two capital cities next year.”

Holiday packages from British Airways Holidays offer two nights at the Moxy Tbilisi from UKP369pp on a room-only basis, travelling between May and July 2025 inclusive. Includes Euro Traveller (economy) return flights from London Heathrow and one 23kg checked bag per person. Book by 29 September 2024