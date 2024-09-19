BANGKOK, 20 September 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand rolls out the “Amazing Thailand Road Show to Indonesia 2024” touring three Indonesian cities – Medan, Jakarta, and Denpasar, Bali – to enhance Thailand’s position as the preferred destination for Indonesian travellers.

TAT Jakarta Office director Sirinard Chatsupakul said: “The Amazing Thailand Road Show to Indonesia 2024 is an important business-to-business marketplace for TAT and Thai tourism suppliers to meet with our Indonesian tourism partners. The event showcased a multitude of exceptional travel experiences in Thailand and encouraged Indonesians to travel to more destinations up and down the kingdom.”

The roadshow began on 17 September in Medan and travelled to Jakarta the following day, concluding in Bali on Friday, 20 September.

B2B sessions with Indonesian travel agents.

A Thai delegation of 18 tourism suppliers covering hotels, airlines, local tour operators, attractions, and golf courses joined the roadshow. They met more than 100 Indonesian travel agents from the three cities for B2B networking sessions, a Thailand product update and a banquet with lucky draws.

The programme presented TAT’s “Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End” marketing communication theme, underscoring the concept of ‘Five-Must Do’ experiences in Thailand.

These include Must Taste – savour the iconic and diverse flavours of Thai cuisine; Must Try – engage with the traditional culture and local experiences; Must Buy – discover unique Thai Fashion and locally crafted products; Must Seek – explore Thailand’s new and hidden gems destinations; and Must See – experience the energy of Thailand through its festivals.

The presentations covered destinations and routings carefully selected for the Indonesian market by the TAT and tourism partners. They included Bangkok and Beyond, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, Hat Yai and its surrounding areas, and Ko Samui.

The Indonesian market to Thailand has shown promising growth over the past year. In 2023, the number of Indonesian tourists to Thailand totalled 760,938. In the first eight months of 2024, the number reached 570,386, and by the end of the year, it is expected to hit the 900,000-mark.

The expectation is based on TAT’s proactive marketing activities in the market and favourable factors, including Indonesia’s robust economy, which has driven strong demand for outbound travel among Indonesians and the rebound of air connections between Thailand and Indonesia.