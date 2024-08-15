HK Express pitches low fares to Penang

HONG KONG, 16 August 2024: Hong Kong Express, a member of the Cathay Group, has confirmed the launch of daily flights linking Hong Kong and Penang, effective 21 November.

Its parent airline, Cathay Pacific, flies daily on the Hong Kong – Penang route.

The low-cost airline schedules daily flights using an A320 aircraft. It opened the route for reservations on 14 August following an email blast to its loyal customers earlier this week.

In its email blast promoting the new route, the airline pitches sales at foodies and young travellers, encouraging them to follow the Penang locals to the Seven Streets Market food street to enjoy the famous “Pasembur,” which consists of fresh fish, duck meat kway teow soup, and curry noodles.

“In George Town, you’ll find numerous acclaimed international restaurants, coffee shops, and bars with exotic vibes! Penang boasts a series of renowned tourist attractions waiting for you to explore,” the airline enthuses as it pitches its flash sale Ultra Lite fares to Penang as low as HKD18.

Penang State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy, Wong Hon Wai, welcomed HK Express’ decision to launch a new direct flight route from Hong Kong to Penang.

Wong stated: “We are thrilled to welcome the upcoming direct flights from Hong Kong to Penang offered by HK Express. Penang residents are proficient in multiple languages, including Malay, English, Mandarin, Cantonese and various Chinese dialects such as Hokkien, Teochew and Hakka. This linguistic diversity fosters a deep connection between Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and Penang. We eagerly invite tourists, business travellers and students to experience the unique charm of Penang, a city that seamlessly blends East and West, tradition and modernity.”

“Penang is home to George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Penang Hill,” added Wong. “Those who appreciate cultural heritage, natural environment and Nanyang cuisine will discover many enriching experiences in Penang.”

The one-way “Ultra Lite” fares starting at HKD18 include one small personal item.

The one-way “Lite” fares starting at HKD88 include one small personal item and one cabin baggage.

The booking period runs until 18 August for a travel period stretching from 21 November 2024 to 30 March 2025