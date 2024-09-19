WTTC finalises line-up of summit speakers

SINGAPORE, 20 September 2024: The World Travel and Tourism (WTTC) announced Thursday its full line-up of speakers and VIPs for its 24th Global Summit, to be hosted in Perth, Western Australia, from 8 to 10 October.

The 68th US Secretary of State, John Kerry and conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin are taking centre stage.

During a so-called ‘fireside chat’ with WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson, Secretary Kerry will share insights into navigating the international political landscape, forging strong alliances, and facilitating international cooperation for a more resilient and sustainable future.

Son of the legendary Steve Irwin, Robert will share unforgettable stories from his adventures in the wild, and how Travel & Tourism can play a vital role in creating a future where nature is enjoyed while being protected and celebrated.

Under the theme “Ancient Land: New Perspectives,” this year’s Global Summit will spotlight Australia’s rich cultural heritage and natural wonders, emphasising its innovation and sustainable growth.

The global tourism body has also announced that, alongside Simpson and WTTC Chair Greg O’Hara, the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Premier of Western Australia, will open the Global Summit on 9 October.

Notable speakers include Di Bain, Chair, Tourism Western Australia; Audrey Hendley, President, American Express Travel; Matt Goldberg, President & Group CEO, Tripadvisor; Jane Sun, Group CEO, Trip.com; Frank Marini, President & CEO, Railbookers Group; Jason Waters, CEO, Perth Airport; Kelly Craighead, President & CEO, CLIA; Francis Gatare, CEO, Rwanda Development Board; Christie Travers-Smith, Head of Retail and Travel EMEA Partnerships, Google, and many other business leaders from around the world.

Official government delegations representing more than 25 countries will attend, with delegations from several G20 economies, including Argentina, Australia, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the US.

Delegations from other major economies, including Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand, and the UAE, will also participate, and the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Bahamas and Fiji will also attend.

A new addition to WTTC’s Global Summit, the Investors’ Nest will see university students worldwide pitch their ideas for sustainable tourism to Travel and tourism investors in a Shark Tank-style format. The winner will be announced at the end of the Global Summit.