Malaysia hosts a ITB virtual opener

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 March 2021: Malaysia’s tourism industry will host their own version of the virtual ITB Berlin opening ceremony, 1500 on 9 March in a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

It will coincide with an opening press conference in Berlin, 0900 on the same day that will signal the start of the first-ever virtual ITB Berlin in its long 53-year history. Last March, the event was cancelled just days before the official opening as the first wave of Covid-19 hit Europe.

This year no one is taking any chances. In Berlin, a virtual soft opening event will take place on 8 March, followed by the opening of the virtual doors to “ITB Berlin Now at 0900 on 9 March. Exhibitors will attend virtually with scheduled appointments and networking sessions from 1000 to 1900, 9 to 12 March.

The six-hour time difference between Germany and Southeast Asia could be challenging for Asian exhibitors. They will have to be on duty to engage in virtual encounters until 0100 (Malaysia time).

During ITB Berlin Now, Malaysian travel experts will interact with travel buyers through the Malaysia Truly Asia Café Corner, providing the following presentations:

9 March Discover Malay Borneo;

10 March Highlights of the west coast;

11 March: Experience Malay culture or relax on east coast islands;

12 March Active Malaysia.

But for the opening ceremony, Tourism Malaysia will roll out the mat for its own version of ITB Berlin Now 2021 (Malaysia Chapter) from 1500 to 1700 at the Grand Salon Ballroom in the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.

The ceremony will be officiated by YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. The event can also be attended online via the following link: http://bit.ly/3bfkH6Q

In an ‘ITB Berlin Now’ Q&A interview posted last week, Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri said the country continues to pursue opportunities to reopen borders.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has held discussions with the Health, Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Ministries to explore opportunities for the creation of travel bubble arrangements with neighbouring countries amid the Covid-19 situation.

“Among the identified countries were Brunei, Singapore and Thailand, as well as other ASEAN countries and the Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand as these places were identified as safe by the World Health Organisation,” she explained.

In Berlin, the Messe Berlin, the organisers of what is arguably the world’s largest travel show, will welcome more than 3.300 exhibitors to explore the virtual fair. At the height of its popularity in real-world times (pre- 2020), ITB Berlin attracted more than 100,000 buyers and trade visitors and 10,000 exhibitors.

Tourism encompasses 15.9% of Malaysia’s GDP, and of the 15.1 million people employed in the Malaysian workforce, 3.6 million or 23.6% are employed in the tourism industry.