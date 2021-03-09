New logo for Bangkok Skal

BANGKOK, 9 March 2021: Ahead of celebrating its 65 anniversary on 28 September, Skal International Bangkok has tweaked its logo and promises a new website is coming soon.

Club president Andrew Wood will introduce the new-look branding and the new website skalbangkok.com at today’s lunch event hosted by the Eastin Grand Sathorn Hotel Bangkok.

We followed the web link and discovered a homepage graphic of a beach, a tractor and an under-construction sign.

The new logo highlights the club’s city location and the Skal movement’s tagline Connecting Tourism Globally.

Wood, in a short email introduction of the new logo, said membership in the club has grown by 178% and included over 17 future leaders at the start of their travel and tourism industry careers.

In September, the Bangkok club’s 65th-anniversary celebration will draw members from clubs in Chiang Mai, Phuket and Samui.

Meanwhile, the Phuket club is actively promoting a campaign to restart tourism to the resort island called Travel2Phuket. At the same time, there are discussions to bring back the 49th Skal Asian Area Congress, possibly later this year or in 2022 at the latest. Initially scheduled for June 2020, the event was cancelled when Asian nations shut down borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 2,500 members in Asia, with around 300 of them attending the annual congress.

Skal International recently announced it is phasing out plastic membership cards and issuing virtual cards that you download to your mobile app. Skal has been working for the last two years on a digital modernisation project starting with a revamp of the organisation in 2021, replacing phasing out plastic membership cards. Skål International will add value to the digital membership card with benefits and discounts.