UK cuts holiday travel until June

LONDON, 12 March 2021: Despite a successful rollout of its vaccination programme, UK residents face restrictions on overseas holiday travel until 21 June at the earliest.

Under the latest revisions introduced 5 March, overseas holiday travel is off the table. In its latest travel advisory, the UK Foreign Office tells residents, “you must stay at home. It is illegal to travel abroad for holidays.”

There is a long list of exceptions all linked to essential travel for business, health or family reasons. Holidays are not included. Travellers must complete a Declaration Form for International Travel issued by the Department of Transport that must be presented to officials at the point of departure.

Its disappointing news for destinations hoping the vaccine rollout in the UK would ease travel restrictions. UK holidaymakers are a mainstay market for southern European destinations and even further afield for India and, to some extent, Thailand. Until the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, the UK figured as one of Thailand’s top 10 markets for tourism revenue.

Travellers heading for the UK face stricter measures that include showing a valid negative COVID-19 test. You must quarantine in a designated hotel and take additional COVID-19 tests. There are stricter rules for UK residents returning from so-called red alert countries and an outright ban for non-UK residents who spent the immediate 10 days before their departure to the UK in the listed countries.

Red list travel ban countries

If you have been in or through any of the countries listed below in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK.

If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter. You must quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days. You cannot use the Test to Release scheme.

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

French Guiana

Guyana

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores)

Rwanda

Seychelles

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Travel to Singapore is subject to entry restrictions

Travellers who have been in the UK 14 days prior to travel, including for transit, will not be permitted to enter or transit Singapore. This includes all long-term and short-term Singapore pass holders and those with previous permission to travel to Singapore.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents are able to enter Singapore, but must undergo 21 days of quarantine upon arrival (14 days in a government- designated facility, followed by seven days at their place of residence), have a Covid-19 test upon arrival in Singapore and at the end of their quarantine period