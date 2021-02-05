SAii lands on Thai islands

BANGKOK, 5 February 2021: Bangkok-based S Hotels and Resorts PCL opens its first two SAii branded resorts in Thailand located on Phi Phi and Phuket islands.

SAii made its debut in the Maldives where S Hotels & Resorts manages the SAii Lagoon Maldives, which is part of the Crossroads Maldives project developed by Singha Estate. The latter established S Hotels as its hospitality management venture.

SAii Laguna Phuket.

SAii Phi Phi.

S Hotels & Resorts took over the former Phi Phi Island Village and the former Outrigger Resort in the Phuket Laguna complex last year. S Hotels & Resorts is headed by chief executive officer Dirk De Cuyper.

The unveiling of Thailand’s first two SAii resorts should kickstart expansion for S Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality arm of Singha Estate PCL, that manages hotels under the SAii and nābor brands. The group said in a press statement that it currently operates 39 hotels and resorts in the Maldives, Fiji, Mauritius, the UK and Thailand, totalling more than 4,600 keys. The company has an asset value of THB29,162 million, trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.