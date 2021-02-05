The Philippines promotes Laguna province

SAN PABLO, Laguna, 5 February 2021: Philippines’ Department of Tourism is spearheading promotions to declare Laguna province a “fun, safe and sustainable tourist destination.”

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat was in San Pablo, Laguna earlier this week for a hybrid press conference and an industry stakeholders’ meeting with provincial and tourism leaders.

She said the collaboration would focus on a domestic tourism programme called the Green Corridor Initiative to drive sustainable tourism product development highlighting farm, culinary, ecotourism, nature, and adventure.

“This flagship domestic tourism programme aims to spur recovery in the Laguna Tourism Cluster upon its launch in April… It will include the city of San Pablo and the municipalities of Liliw, Rizal, and Nagcarlan,” Puyat said.

DOT’s regional office is conducting on-site inspections of accommodation establishments to ensure strict compliance with DOT health and safety guidelines as part of the project to kickstart recovery in Laguna province.

As of last week, 1,489 accommodation establishments were given the green light to operate in the region, 871 of which are in Laguna.

At the same time, DOT-endorsed 596 tourism enterprises, tour guide associations, and community-based tourism associations of which 252 were in Laguna.

“Laguna’s tourism sector will play an important role in the growth of the Philippines’ tourism industry, making it a cornerstone of the economy, a creator of jobs and livelihoods,” she said.

Projects to improve tourism facilities in San Pablo are underway concentrating on improving facilities at the Doña Leonila Park, Sampaloc Lake Wharf and Floating Stage, Sampaloc Lake and historical sites in the city.

San Pablo, officially the City of San Pablo, is the provincial capital of Laguna, Philippines, located in the southern region of Laguna province. It is one of the oldest cities in the Philippines and best known for its seven crater lakes scattered around the city.

Lake Sampaloc, located behind the City Hall, is the youngest crater lake in the San Pablo volcanic field and the largest of the city’s seven lakes – Seven Lakes of San Pablo.

Hacienda Escudero Plantation Resort Town is the largest planned community investment in the city covering 415 hectares. The town is also home to the Komikero Komiks Museum, a brick-and-mortar museum that showcases the Philippines’ rich history of graphic novels and comic books, and the talent of eminent artists.

(Background: Wikipedia)