Qatar eases club rule

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways will extend Privilege Club tier status until 31 December 2021 for the Silver, Gold and Platinum members whose tier status is due to expire this year and have not earned enough points to retain it.

The airline will also offer passengers unlimited date changes and free refunds for tickets issued before 30 April 2021 for travel completed by 31 December 2021.

Last year, Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club introduced a tier extension of up to 12 months for its members. It also cut the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49% and revised its Qmiles policy so that when a member earns or spends points, the balance is valid for 36 months.