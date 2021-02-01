RBA cuts flights until April

SINGAPORE, 1 February 2021: Royal Brunei announced last week a revised and substantially reduced flying programme until 27 March 2021.

According to the airline’s statement, it will fly directly from Brunei to Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Hangzhou and Manila offering just one weekly flight to each city until April. Singapore and Melbourne are served twice weekly. Jakarta is served by four flights during February and March and London by just two flights during February and March.

The selected routes, served until 27 March, retain connectivity for services, supplies and the small numbers of passengers who must be able to travel on to other destinations.

On the Brunei-London route flights are scheduled for Friday, 12 February and Friday, 12 March from the airline’s base at Bandar Seri Begawan departing at 0900 and arriving in London Heathrow at 1540.

From Bandar Seri Begawan to Jakarta, Indonesia flights are scheduled for 7, 21 February, 7, 21 March. All other flights to/from Jakarta have been suspended until April.