Phuket stages mega-events

PHUKET, 16 February 2021: Laguna Phuket will host a series of events over 19 days starting 31 March to revive tourism on the island following a year-long lockdown on international tourists to fend off the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island’s tourism leaders are talking about reopening the island to international tourists this October, but the “Laguna Phuket Revive 555 Festival” focuses on kick-starting domestic tourism leading up to country’s Songkran festival that was cancelled last year.

The 19-day Revive 555 Festival will start with the Laguna Phuket Thailand Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Championship 2021 hosted at Xana Beach Club, from 31 March to 4 April 2021.

On the weekend of 3 to 4 April, Laguna Grove will host the Laguna Phuket Soundwave music concerts presented by Works.com and featuring famous Thai music artistes.

The following weekend, from Saturday 10 to Monday 12 April, Laguna Grove will host the Phuket Province event ‘Roy Rim Lay’, which showcases local gastronomy and music. On Sunday 11 April, Xana Beach Club will host an afternoon beach run, followed by live entertainment and refreshments at sunset.

The Revive 555 Festival events continue into the Songkran Holiday period, starting on Monday 12 April with the Laguna Phuket Pride 2021 four-day event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This coincides with Laguna Phuket Sustainability Day and Night Community Activity on Monday 12 April and a Laguna Golf Phuket tournament on Wednesday 14 April.

Over the final weekend of 17 to 18 April, Cassia Phuket will host the destination’s first-ever Surf Skate event, featuring the fast-growing sport, live music and entertainment.