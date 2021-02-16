IHG expands in India

NEW DELHI, 16 February 2021: IHG Hotels & Resorts opens the Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur this week managed on behalf of the owners ABC Sites Pvt Ltd.

Featuring 131 rooms the hotel is located on Chandigarh-Ambala highway that connects Chandigarh to all famous landmarks and attractions in the northern belt. The commute to Chandigarh International Airport and the city’s railway station takes around 25 minutes by car.

Expansion in India is led by IHG’s Southwest Asia’s managing director Sudeep Jain, who noted the Holiday Inn project was the second IHG branded property in Chandigarh.

IHG currently has 42 hotels operating across five brands in SWA, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a pipeline of 54 hotels due to open in the next two to three years.

(Source: IHG)