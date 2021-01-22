Vietravel Airlines opens seat sales

HANOI, 22 January 2021: Start-up airline Vietravel Airlines opens sales, 25 January, with deep discounts up from grabs until 27 March according to an announcement on its website

The deals are available for flights out of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Danang, Hue, Phu Quoc Island and Nha Trang. Also, discounts apply on direct flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It becomes the sixth airline to operate domestic flights in the country.

Member of the Board of Directors of Vietravel Holdings and airline executives welcome the delivery of the second aircraft.

Checking the one-way deals on the route Hanoi to Pho Quoc Island the best offer is a VND600 base fare that increases to VND1,121,000 when taxes and fees are added.

The airline took delivery of its second Airbus A321CEO from the Netherlands at a ceremony hosted at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, 16 January. It will have a fleet of eight Airbus A321s within three years, increasing to 30 aircraft to serve both domestic and international routes according to its long-term plans and vision.

Officially launched 26 December 2020 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Travel Aviation Company Limited (Vietravel Airlines) confirmed it received its aircraft operator certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam 24 December.

Prior to the official launch, the airline flew 16 charter flights carrying 2,129 passengers on routes between five major cities: Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, Cam Ranh, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Established in 1995 as national travel firm selling both inbound and outbound tours Vietravel Holdings invested VND700 billion in charter capital to establish the airline startup. The parent company’s travel enterprise has 40 offices across Vietnam and six offices overseas.

In the long term, the airline aims to expand routes to Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, but that timeline will depend on the region’s success in bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control and the recovery of travel from key markets such as China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan.