Tourism Malaysia makes virtual sales pitch

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 22 January 2021: Tourism Malaysia participated in the virtual tourism exhibition AVIAREPS Southeast Asia Virtual Roadshow hosted earlier this week.

The AVIAREPS Southeast Asia Virtual Roadshow was the first of its kind in a fully 3D environment, allowing both sellers and buyers to interact using their individual avatar that provides an illusion of a real exhibition, in safety and in the comfort of everyone’s choice of locations without border limitation.

The event attracted 33 sellers to the virtual show allowing hem to present content on destinations and services virtually to over 500 leading outbound agencies based in Southeast Asia. Online business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking appointments allowed both sellers and buyers to connect with their preferred interests and maximise tourism business networking opportunities, recovering the old ties while building a new one.

Tourism Malaysia had four booths in the exhibition with 16 participants representing Destination Management companies, hotels, and theme parks in addition to tourism offices representing Sarawak and Penang.

This virtual exhibition served as an alternative platform for buyers and sellers worldwide to discuss their travel businesses amid the current Covid-19 outbreak that has been limiting physical interaction and travel.

“Through this virtual business platform, it is hoped that we can learn, connect, and address issues as part of the recovery efforts to improve our tourism industry. In the long run, we hope to achieve our goal in making Malaysia the preferred holiday destination once again,” commented Tourism Malaysia director-general, Zulkifly Bin Md Said.

(Source: Bernama)