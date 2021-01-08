TCEB tots up sales leads

BANGKOK 8 January 2021: The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau gained 52 sales leads during the IBTM World Virtual 2020 suggesting Thailand will once more be an attractive events destination in European markets once health measures contain the spread of Covid-19.

TCEB and 30 Thai MICE companies, made presentations at the virtual show that delivered 52 leads sales leads out of 11,800 potential meetings TCEB claims the leads are worth an estimated THB743.40 million in revenue for Thailand if they materialise.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said: “Europe is a priority long-haul market for Thailand and Thai MICE entrepreneurs demonstrated that they are determined to remain fully engaged with their European customers.”

During IBTM World Virtual 2020 MICE suppliers were able to meet customers directly without pre-scheduling an appointment or travelling to a physical show location, saving delegates time and expense.