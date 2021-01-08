Vietjet extends New Year deals

SINGAPORE, 8 January 2021: Welcoming the new year, Vietjet extends its latest ticket promotion to be applied to all fare types on its entire flight network in Vietnam.

The all-in ticket fare promotion started 7 January and closes midnight on 20 January 2021 with 1.5 million tickets priced at only VND555,000 (USD24) – including all taxes, fees (*), 7kg carry-on baggage and 15kg checked baggage.

In addition, Vietjet is bringing back the SkyBoss ticket class provides add-on services. Passenger can apply the code DELUXE2021 or SKYBOSS2021 to get 20% off Deluxe and 30% off SkyBoss ticket fares respectively (**). The booking window runs from 8 to 31 January 2021. The validity period stretches to 31 December 2021 (***).

Promotional tickets are applied for all Vietnam domestic fare types and available for sale on all Vietjet official sales channels.

Passengers are required to carry out a mandatory health declaration and wear a face mask when checking in at airports and for the duration of the flights.

(*) Excluding payment processing fees

(**) Excluding taxes and fees

(***) Excluding public holidays and Tet