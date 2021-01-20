TAAI members on a learning curve

NEW DELHI, 20 January 2021: The Travel Agents Association of India has opened registrations, last week, for member agents to engage in learning online.

Last December, TAAI has signed a partnership with LVG Learning, an online education company to provide a platform for member agents to reskill and improve business abilities during the Covid-19 induced downtime.

TAAI president, Jyoti Mayal, said the platform would empower TAAI members through updated destination knowledge and open new business networks with local expertise and content.

“We need to recover and get ready for the future. We have to use the time for reskilling our team and improving our business abilities. We are happy to innovate on education, and we call every leader to support education with us.”

LVG Learning’s CEO Seda Caylak added: “We a have built this platform to exchange accurate and credible information among business partners…We are happy to welcome TAAI members to support their business growth through education and local expertise”.

Registration for the destination courses opened for TAAI members 11 January 2021.