Pandaw redesigns Classic Mekong cruise

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 18 January 2021: Pandaw has reshaped its seven-night Classic Mekong expedition with the first sailing set for August 2021.

The famous river cruise fleet has been sailing the rivers of India and the Mekong Region for 25 years, and the Classic Mekong cruise from Saigon Vietnam and Siem Reap Cambodia has been a popular route since 2003.





But the company says it has witnessed changes in both Vietnam’s and Cambodia’s Mekong River delta regions that have become more accessible to tourists.

“We are delighted that more people can experience this amazing part of Asia, but the increased tourism means that we must continually adapt to ensure we remain ‘off the beaten path,” the company’s stated in its latest newsletter.

The redesigned seven-night Classic Mekong expedition maintains some of the highlights of the existing route while “diverting away from the main crowds to focus on a sailing that explores the delta region and its local communities.”

Exploring Tonle Sap River with its narrow winding canals takes the cruise boat closer to communities that live and work in the floating markets and fish farms. The new route also explores the Cambodian capital city of Oudong as well as traversing the canals around the picturesque border town of Chao Doc in Vietnam.

Pandaw launches the revamped Classic Mekong cruise 7 August 2021 with weekly departures scheduled through 2021 into 2022. The starting price for the seven-night cruise is USD3,392 per person. Members pay USD2,714.