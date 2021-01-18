Laguna Phuket names Triathlon dates

PHUKET, Thailand, 18 January 2021: Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), has confirmed the 28th edition of the annual event will take place Sunday 21 November 2021.

Athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy Super Early Bird discount (available until 31 January 2021). Organisers are hoping that by November regional tourism will up and running at a strong pace with Thailand fully open for visitors.

The famous event features the Triathlon race distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run, Sprint Triathlon distance of 0.5km swim, 20km bike and 6km run and the increasingly popular Duathlon race distance of 4km run, 50km bike and 12km run. All races are held on the same day.

Athletes and followers can book their stay at any of the seven Laguna Phuket hotel resorts, close to the free shuttle bus service to the registration booths, transition and finish areas. Special hotel rates are on offer upon race registration.

Credited with being Southeast Asia’s longest-running, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon was listed as Top 8 of The World’s Greatest Tri Swims by 220 Triathlon Magazine (UK) in 2020. LPT has also been ranked 5th on the 10 Best Triathlons in the World list, by Let’s Do This (UK). Laguna Phuket destination has been named an Honourable Contributor in Sports and Exercise, by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Department of Physical Education (DPE) in 2019.