Bangkok Airways shuts more flights

BANGKOK 11 January 2021 – Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in Thailand and government calls for people not to travel inter-city, Bangkok Airways has suspended its Samui – Phuket and Phuket – Hat Yai services until 31 January 2021.

In addition, the airline has closed its Bangkok ticketing office located at the airline’s head office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road also until 11 to 31 January 2021.

Passengers affected by temporary flight reductions and route suspensions may rebook their tickets without any change fees. For passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways, they may contact the airline via above contact channels. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.