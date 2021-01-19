Airlines add Tet holiday flights

HANOI, 20 January 2021: Vietnam’s domestic airlines will increase night flights during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday when demand peaks for up to three weeks.

Tet falls on the first night of the new moon in the first month of the Lunar Calendar. It takes place between the last week of January and the third week of February. In 2021 the actual holiday date is 12 February, but companies close for up to three weeks.

Vietnam News Agency quoted Vietnam Airlines’ development planning department head, Nguyen Quang Trung saying flights should surge by 30% when compared with the same national holiday week last year due to advance booking trends monitored in the lead up to the holiday.

Tet fares are 10% lower than the previous year, and a wide range of flexible fares have been made available for customers, Trung noted.

Vietnam Airlines Group, which include Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), said it would supply 414,000 extra seats 27 January to 26 February to serve increasing travel demand. This will bring the total seats on flights operated by the Vietnam Airlines Group during the traditional holiday to 2.4 million, equivalent to nearly 12,000 flights.

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air will add more flights departing from 2330 to 0530, as well as provide 1.5 million Tet tickets priced from VND 555,000 including taxes and fees.

Bamboo Airways said it recently launched direct flights from Can Tho to Phu Quoc island, and Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The nonstop service will be operated weekdays, using an Embraer 195 aircraft. Special fares for a one-way ticket start at VND 49,000.

