Vietjet launches lucky draw

BANGKOK, 19 January 2021: Thai Vietjet launched its ‘SkyFUNNER Lucky Draw Campaign’ at the weekend to boost membership give customers a chance to win grand prizes.

Prizes include the complimentary travel PowerPass* for six and 12 months, HUAWEI Nova 7, APPLE Watch Series 6 GPS, and SAMSUNG TV UHD LED 55”.

Passengers are encouraged to participate in the campaign virtually by registering for SkyFUN memberships at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com until 31 January 2021.

The airline will announce winners of the campaign on the 20 and 27 January 2021 with the prizes of the Six Month PowerPass (five prizes each week). The final week’s winners will be live-streamed on 1 February 2021 for the grand prizes of 12 Month PowerPass (five prizes), HUAWEI Nova 7, APPLE Watch Series 6 GPS, and SAMSUNG TV UHD LED 55”.





The campaign aims to thank and offer rewards to passengers for flying with Thai Vietjet as well as familiarize passengers with the airline’s new eCommerce platform – SkyFUN.vietjetair.com, which offers benefits and privileges from the SkyFUN membership programme.

Due to the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in Thailand, Thai Vietjet recommends that passengers frequently check their travel itinerary since there might be schedule adjustment subject to government directives and the actual conditions prevailing at each airport.