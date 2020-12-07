Regent returns to Southeast Asia

HANOI, 7 December 2020: Regent Phu Quoc, a new luxury resort on Vietnam’s popular holiday island, will open in April 2021.

The all-villa and suite resort is the first property to open in Southeast Asia after the IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group) acquired the Regent brand in 2018.

On the IHG website, the property is flagged as coming soon with a message “rooms are available for booking from 1 June 2021”.

Located just 15 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport, Regent Phu Quoc offers options from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom villas at a site on Long Beach in southwest Phu Quoc.

Nearly half of the island is a national park with the northern part home to a 314 sq km tropical forest recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, while the southern part of the island is popular for its beaches and resort.

Developed by BIM Group since 2014, the investment in the marina and properties exceeds USD1 billion. The Regent property is part of the marina complex that also includes the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach and the Sailing Club and Villas.