China’s Covid-19 rules updates

SINGAPORE, 7 December 2020: Measures have been updated for all passengers, as well as Chinese nationals travelling under the Singapore-China Fast Lane arrangement.

Singapore Airlines advised passengers that they must undergo a nucleic acid test and IgM antibody test within two days before boarding. For details of the clinics where passengers can undertake the test, see the link here.

There is no need to apply for approval from the Singapore government to undertake the pre-departure Covid-19 PCR tests. Chinese passengers must also apply for a green “HS” health code, while non-Chinese nationals must apply for a green health declaration code with the “HDC” mark from the Chinese embassy.

The negative certificates of the nucleic acid and IgM antibody test must indicate the doctors’ signatures or the seal from the medical institutions. For certificates without the doctors’ signatures or seal, the laboratory reports must be presented to apply for the green “HS” health code or the green “HDC” health declaration code. More details can be found here.

For flights departing Singapore after 5 December, only IgM antibody tests carried out using the venous blood method (not fingertip blood method) will be accepted for the approval of the green “HS” health code or the green “HDC” health declaration code.

If the laboratory report is presented to apply for the green health codes, the report should also indicate the IgM antibody test conducted using the venous blood method. A sample of the IgM antibody test certificate can be found here.

Passengers travelling from Singapore to China will not be allowed to board the planes directly with just the standardised negative test certificates. These test certificates must be presented along with the green “HS” health code or the green “HDC” health declaration code during check-in.

Non-Chinese Nationals

Non-Chinese nationals are required to submit a health declaration via the web page-based Health Declaration Certificate system, and upload the negative certificates of their nucleic acid and IgM antibody tests together with a valid passport biodata page. Once approved by the Chinese embassy in Singapore, passengers will receive the green “HDC” health declaration code which must be presented, within its validity period, during check-in at the airport.

Chinese Nationals and Holders of Travel Permits to Mainland China

Chinese nationals and holders of Travel Permits to Mainland China (including those from Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan, China) are required to declare their health conditions via the international version of the WeChat epidemic prevention health code, and upload the negative certificates of nucleic acid and IgM antibody test together with other relevant documents.

Once approved by the Chinese embassy in Singapore, the passenger will receive a green “HS” health code which must be presented, within its validity period, during check-in at the airport.

Singapore-China Fast Lane

The Chinese Embassy will no longer issue the Letter of Assistance for the Covid-19 PCR test to travellers under the Fast Lane arrangement. Travellers may visit any recognised clinic to undertake the test.