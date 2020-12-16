IHG debuts ‘voco’ in Danang

DANANG, Vietnam, 16 December 2020: IHG Hotels & Resorts will expand its ‘voco’ brand to Vietnam in 2021 through a partnership with property developer Tuyet Lien Son Co Ltd.

It will mark the first opening under the voco brand in Southeast Asia.







Already near completion, the voco Ma Belle Danang property is located next to the beachfront along the main thoroughfare of the coastal city.

It signals the latest development in the growth of voco, a relatively unknown entity in the crowded hotel brand market. The name is inspired by the Latin word for ‘to invite’ or ‘come together’.

IHG vice president development Southeast Asia and Korea, Serena Lim, claims ‘voco’ has “quickly expanded around the world and we see increased interest in it across Southeast Asia.”

The brand’s signature ‘voco Life’ concept plays out in the hotel’s rooftop bar with a 360-degree view of both the ocean and the city. The rooftop bar features a DJ booth and is next to the hotel’s infinity pool.

IHG launched voco in 2018 and has grown to 35 properties either open or in the pipeline, in Australia, the UK, Montenegro, UAE and China. Over the next few years, new hotels are set to open in Germany, France, The Netherlands, Egypt, Poland, Cyprus, South Africa and Thailand.