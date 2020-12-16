Bali hotels select board chiefs

DENPASAR, Bali, 16 December 2020: Bali Hotels Association (BHA) announced the appointment of a new chairman and vice chairwoman this week as it faces Covid-19 challenges and uncertainties in 2021.

Jean Hélière, general manager of the Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, takes on the role of chairman, and for the first time in the association’s history, the vice-chair goes to a woman, Fransiska Handoko, general manager of Ristata Bali Resort & Spa.

The new chairman and vice chairwoman will select new board members who will be announced after the New Year.

“The new board will play a key role in the implementation of various programs that the association has planned for 2021. Each executive member will be responsible for a different area to ensure that BHA remains at the forefront as a role model in the island’s hospitality industry. The main focus is still on sustainable tourism, environmental issues and conservation” commented Hélière.