Heroes keeping us safe

LANGKAWI, 15 December 2020: Langkawi’s tourism industry extends a big thank you to all frontliners’ who are keeping the resort island safe for residents and domestic visitors.

Langkawi Development Authority issued a statement last week acknowledging the role of medical frontliners saying their “selfless sacrifices in this challenging time are beyond appreciation with just words. While we get to stay at home with our families, the frontliners are taking the risk and putting everything at stake to win this fight.”

But the thank you went beyond health care to the heroes working in various sectors – police and armed forces, cleaners and critical workers who keep residents and visitors safe.

“What we are undergoing now is unprecedented,” the LADA festive season message read, but “we hope you are safe and sound throughout this period and we will see you soon in Langkawi.”

