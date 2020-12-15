Hong Kong changes hotel rule

HONG KONG, All travellers arriving in Hong Kong from countries outside of China will need to undergo quarantine in a ‘Designated Quarantine Hotel’ for 14 days starting midnight 22 December.

For inbound travellers arriving in Hong Kong before midnight, 22 December 2020, they can book into any hotel in Hong Kong, while only the designated hotels can be used after the deadline.

A full list of the participating hotels can be downloaded at https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/pdf/inbound/hotels_en.pdf.

Designated quarantine hotels that have already completed the relevant preparatory work will be able to accept booking as early as 18 December.

Also starting 18 December, designated transport will be available to transfer travellers from the airport and the Holding Centre for Test Results at the Rambler Garden Hotel to the 36 designated quarantine hotels.

Travellers are warned that they should book their stay at a designated quarantine hotel before they depart to Hong Kong on flights 21 December to be on the safe side.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the need for Covid-19 test result for travel purpose, testing services for departure passengers are now available at two non-restricted area locations of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). The specimens will be tested by HKSAR Government recognised local Covid-19 nucleic acid testing institutions.

One of the Covid-19 testing service locations is run by Prenetics which has been available since 8 December. Passengers who want to take Prenetics’ test will need to arrive at HKIA at least four hours before boarding to allow sufficient time for completing the test and obtaining a test result on the same day.

Starting 21 December, Raffles Medical Group will also provide testing services for passengers. Passengers can go to the Airport Medical Centre to conduct the test. The test result will be available in 24 hours for a specimen collected before noon.

Hong Kong reported on Monday, 95 new cases giving it 7,592 infections since the count began in last March. The death toll increased by two to 117.