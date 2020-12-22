SQ reinstates more flights

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2020: Singapore Airlines will reinstate services to Dubai, Tokyo-Haneda, Moscow and Munich, beginning January 2021.

The airline also announced it would increase flights to cities in the US, Europe and South Africa.

Switching brands

Recently, the group’s low-cost airline, Scoot, suspended services to Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Perth, while SIA and SilkAir compensated by increasing flights on those routes. SIA and SilkAir temporarily suspended services to Penang, Surabaya and Taipei while Scoot now operates to these destinations and increase flights.

As a result of these changes, the group’s passenger capacity will reach approximately 25% of its pre-Covid-19 levels1 by the end of March 2021.

Currently, the group’s airlines are flying to the following countries and regions.

Southeast Asia

Brunei; Cambodia; Indonesia; Malaysia; the Philippines; Thailand; Vietnam.

North Asia

China; Hong Kong SAR China; Japan; South Korea

West Asia and Africa

Bangladesh; the Maldives; Nepal; South Africa; Sri Lanka; United Arab Emirates.

South West Pacific

Australia; New Zealand.

Europe

Denmark; France; Germany; Italy; the Netherlands; Russia; Spain; Switzerland; Turkey; UK.

Americas

USA.