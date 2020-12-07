AirAsia expands Santan food delivery

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 December 2020 – AirAsia’s Santan, the world’s first restaurant brand to offer inflight food on the ground, celebrated its first anniversary by establishing new outlets.

Following the official franchise certificate awarded by Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in September, Santan has established five new franchise outlets in the Klang Valley excluding outlets at Mid Valley and Sunway Pyramid as well as another two outlets slated to open before the end of 2020. Three cloud kitchens have also been established in Cheras, Shah Alam and Sri Kembangan to further cater to the rising demand in the Klang Valley, especially through delivery service.

Since the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was implemented in November, Santan saw an 80% growth in its delivery service, compared to 40% during the MCO (March-May 2020). Over 385,000 total meals were sold throughout the year, including its popular Ready-to-Eat range.

Santan general manager Catherine Goh said: ” We’ve grown from one to nearly 10 outlets, set up cloud kitchens and introduced new concepts to the store while continuing to support the local communities around us by sourcing our ingredients and products locally.”