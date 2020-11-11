Travel fair woos foreign residents

BANGKOK, 11 November 2020: The Tourism Authority of Thailand launched its ‘Expat Festive Deal 2020’ event this week that will take place at the EmQuartier shopping mall Bangkok from 1000 to 2100, 20 to 22 November.

EmQuartier’s Quartier Gallery and Quartier Avenue host a series of travel fairs to encourage foreign residents to buy discounted holiday deals.

Foreign leisure travellers are still prohibited from visiting Thailand, but the TAT hopes to convince foreign residents to take up the slack and spend their holiday cash on domestic holidays. They are a captive audience as most countries in Asia are discouraging leisure travel.

Around 80 different travel and tourism operators, airlines and also Alipay are signed up to offer discounted travel options for the remainder of the year.