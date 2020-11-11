Sarawak flies the flag at WTM

KUCHING, 11 November 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) along with nine local travel and tour operators are taking part in the first-ever virtual World Travel Market that is usually held in London’s gigantic Excel exhibition hall.

After 40 years of having a physical event, WTM London 2020 is hosting a completely virtual event from 9-11 November 2020.

All set to promote Sarawak virtually at the STB booth for WTM London Virtual 2020 – (seated from left) STB CEO, Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor and tour operator Mr Philip Yong along with other STB officials and industry partners.

The event is open to online visitors from 0700 to 2200, which is 1500 to 0600 Malaysia time. Sarawak’s virtual stand at WTM London is housed at the Pullman Kuching Hotel conference hall where STB and its industry partners are on hand to respond to buyers logged on to the trade show platform.

STB is highlight Sarawak as a preferred tourism destination and its initiatives in embracing the new norms of the global travel industry in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to STB CEO, Puan SharzedeDatu Haji Salleh Askor, “The pandemic will not halt tourism efforts. Although Sarawak could not physically be at WTM London due to current travel restrictions, we are ready to make our Sarawak Stand visible for the first time virtually. I am honoured to be with all Sarawak delegates to virtually be a part of the WTM London, where we hope to learn, share our voice and thoughts with industry peers on reviving the tourism industry and its road map to recovery.

“Indeed, here in Sarawak, we are continuously strategising and re-strategising to prepare and ensure comprehensive tourism recovery plans, to improve and rebuild destinations, to encourage innovation, and rethink our tourism sector, as we weather the unprecedented challenges faced by this pandemic,” added Sharzede.

Joining the virtual Sarawak stand this year for the WTM 2020 are travel and tour operators from Kuching, Sibu and Miri namely Greatown Travel, Borneo Adventure, Amogha Tours and Travel, One Wayang Tours, Ecogreen Holidays, CPH Travel Agencies, Brighton Travel and Tour, Transworld Travel Services as well as Authentic Borneo Tours.

In 2019, around 51,000 visitors attended the three-day industry fair with over 5,000 travel trade exhibitors worldwide. The WTM organisers are expecting thousands to join the show this week, albeit a virtual experience.

For more information visit: www.sarawaktourism.com