Thai Vietjet flies to Surat Thani

SINGAPORE, 9 November 2020: Thai Vietjet introduced a new route connecting Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) with Surat Thani, a province in the lower southern Gulf of Thailand at the weekend.

In addition, the airline also officially announced its upcoming new service connecting the northern province of Chiang Mai and Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand starting 30 November.

The Bangkok – Surat Thani service operates daily with a flight duration of around one hour 15 minutes each way. The flight departs from Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 0930 and arrives in Surat Thani at 1045. The return flight takes off from Surat Thani at 1115 and arrives in Bangkok at 1245.

The airline posted fares as low as THB0 (excluding taxes and fees) applied on all of its Thai domestic routes in a short promotion that ended 8 November.

Thai Vietjet operates 14 routes from its Bangkok to popular domestic destinations in Thailand. It has not resumed any flights to neighbouring countries.